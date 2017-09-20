An virtually intact World War One German submarine containing the bodies of its 23 crew members has been found off the Belgian coast.

Western Flanders Governor Carl Decaluwe told The Associated Press that the find on the floor of the North Sea “is very unique.”

“It’s quite amazing that we found something like this,” Decaluwe said. “The impact damage was at the front, but the submarine remains closed and there are 23 people still onboard.”