This year’s ‘X Factor’ final 12 have been revealed, following a tense weekend of Judges Houses action.

However, in a twist, they will be joined by four more contestants in the coming days, as the public have the chance to bring back a hopeful that was sent home as a wildcard in each category.

At present, each judge has three acts, after Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger, Louis Walsh and Simon Cowell all flew to exotic destinations to pick their finalists.

ITV Sharon Osbourne and the Girls

Sharon selected Grace Davies, Holly Tandy and Rai-Elle Williams for her Girls category, after being assisted in her choices by her children Jack and Kelly Osbourne in San Francisco.

It meant it was the end of the road for Alisah Bonaobra, Deanna Mussington and Georgina Panton, who Sharon decided to send home.

Over in South Africa, Nicole was helped by Stormzy as she whittled down her Over 27s.

ITV Nicole Scherzinger and the Overs

She eventually plumped for Kevin Davy White, Tracy Leanne Jefford and Matt Linnen over Talia Dean, Slavko Kalezić and Berget Lewis.

Meanwhile, Simon’s Judges Houses saw the return of Cheryl Tweedy, who helped him select his Groups in the South of France.

He opted to send The CutKelvins, Rak-Su and Sean and Connor Price through to the live shows, eliminating Jack and Joel, Lemonade and New Girl Band in the process.

ITV Simon Cowell's Groups

Louis, who is looking after the Boys this year, chose Sam Black, Lloyd Macey and Spencer Sutherland as his top three.

He sent home Leon Mallett, Aidan Martin and Jack Mason, after he was joined by Mika in Istanbul.

ITV Louis Walsh and the Boys

Viewers now have the chance to bring back four of the contestants who the judges decided to send home, putting them through to the first live show.

‘The X Factor’ continues on Saturday (28 October) at 8.20pm on ITV.

