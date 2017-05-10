However, he already has an idea for a suitable replacement, in the shape of a former judge.

The long-standing judge admitted the former Pussycat Doll may not sign up for the 14th series of the ITV talent show, after being considered for a Hollywood role .

Speaking to The Mirror, Louis said: “Nicole might be getting a big movie like ‘Wicked’.

“If [Nicole doesn’t come back] Mel B would be a good idea for the panel.

“Mel is on the US show with Simon [Cowell],” he added of their partnership on ‘America’s Got Talent’.

He was quick to assure fans he would be back on the panel though, having previously been axed from the line-up in 2015.

“I am signed for the next two years on ‘X Factor’ so I am okay,” he said. “The show lacked energy when I was not there and Simon knew.”