Nicole Scherzinger has all but confirmed her return as a judge on ‘The X Factor’.

The former Pussycat Doll was pressed on whether she would be back for another series as she made an appearance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (21 May) night.

David Livingston via Getty Images Nicole Scherzinger

There had been various rumours she was set to leave the ITV talent show to pursue a film career in a big-screen adaptation of ‘Wicked’.

But when an E! red carpet reporter asked if she would be back, Nicole responded: “I can’t confirm it, but I think so.”

ITV The panel will likely remain unchanged from last year

An insider backed up the claims to The Sun, but their source added: “Mariah’s name is still in the frame and, given it’s ‘X Factor’, it’s safer not to rule anything out.”

It is expected Sharon Osbourne will also return alongside Simon and Louis Walsh, but bosses are said to be keeping Mariah as a back-up, should she choose to pull out.

‘The X Factor’ is expected to launch its 14th series on ITV in the autumn.

'X Factor' Judges Through The Years