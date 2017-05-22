Nicole Scherzinger has all but confirmed her return as a judge on ‘The X Factor’.
The former Pussycat Doll was pressed on whether she would be back for another series as she made an appearance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (21 May) night.
There had been various rumours she was set to leave the ITV talent show to pursue a film career in a big-screen adaptation of ‘Wicked’.
But when an E! red carpet reporter asked if she would be back, Nicole responded: “I can’t confirm it, but I think so.”
It was previously reported Nicole had held crunch talks with Simon Cowell about returning to the show, after Mariah Carey was linked to her spot on the panel.
A source told The Mirror: “Last week things weren’t looking good and execs started to look elsewhere for a fourth judge because Nicole didn’t look like committing.
“But there’s been a real change over the weekend and Nicole met Simon – we’re 80% sure she’ll sign on now.
“There may be some clashes in her schedule due to other work, but if we can get these ironed out then she’ll be back on the show next year. Simon is keen to have Nicole back and wants everything signed off as soon as possible.”
An insider backed up the claims to The Sun, but their source added: “Mariah’s name is still in the frame and, given it’s ‘X Factor’, it’s safer not to rule anything out.”
It is expected Sharon Osbourne will also return alongside Simon and Louis Walsh, but bosses are said to be keeping Mariah as a back-up, should she choose to pull out.
‘The X Factor’ is expected to launch its 14th series on ITV in the autumn.