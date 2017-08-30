Simon Cowell may be keen on cutting down on the number of novelty acts on this year’s series of ‘The X Factor’, but it seems there’s one thing standing in his way - Louis Walsh.

The judge, who is famed for his love of the more eccentric contestants, has insisted he is not worried about Simon’s changes to the show, as he has already found one “different” hopeful he wants through to the live stages of the competition.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Louis Walsh is up to his old tricks, despite Simon trying to change 'The X Factor' format

Speaking to HuffPost UK and other journalists at the ‘X Factor’ press launch, Louis - who is responsible for the likes of Jedward and Wagner - said: “There’s one person that I know should make the live shows, who is different to everybody else. I asked this person to go for the show. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Asked if Simon’s clamp down on novelty acts was in response to the backlash the show received over rapper Honey G last year, he said: “Honey G was different, every year is different on ‘The X Factor’, you have to watch.

“There’s somebody you’re going to love – and I asked this person to go for it.”

PA Wire/PA Images Honey G was a controversial figure on last year's 'X Factor'

Louis also insisted this year will not be “the old predictable ‘X Factor’, insisting it will be a marked improvement from the last few series, which have suffered from dwindling viewing figures.

“We’ve got some really young new people this year and singing their own songs,” he said.

“It’s not the old predictable ‘X Factor’. There’s a handful of amazing people. The bar is very high this year.”

He added: “I think it’s going to be better than the last few series. Should I be saying that? I’m saying it. I have to tell you the truth.”

We’d expect nothing less.

‘The X Factor’ returns on Saturday 2 September at 8pm on ITV.

