‘X Factor’ bosses raised eyebrows when they announced they were holding auditions at Thorpe Park this year, but we now understand why - so they could capture footage like this.

Producers have teased this weekend’s episodes by releasing a video of Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger and Dermot O’Leary on one of the rides at the theme park.

And let’s just say Louis’ face as they plummet down the Tidal Wave ride is our moment of the series so far.

ITV/YouTube

Incredible.

It won’t just be the judges making a splash this weekend (see what we did there?) as a host of new contestants will be trying out for the judges as their audition tour continues.

They will be hoping to top the standard set by Grave Davies last week, whose original song ‘Roots’ had the judges in tears.

Bosses will also be hoping that this weekend will see ratings improve, after the 14th series opened to the lowest launch show audience since the first run in 2004 last Saturday, with just 6.2 million tuning in.

‘The X Factor’ airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8pm on ITV.

