This year’s series of ‘X Factor’ could look a lot more like ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, as it’s being claimed that bosses are giving the show a huge shakeup.
It’s fair to say that ‘X Factor’, which has been on our screens since 2004, has struggled in recent years, and Simon Cowell reportedly thinks he has the perfect plan to get viewers tuning in again.
A source told the Daily Record: “The ‘X Factor’ executives feel it needs a shake-up with big changes to the format.
“They have been discussing having just a few weeks of live shows - so people get to know the singers - and then one big finals week.
“They think viewers would prefer one week of great TV, with star performers. ‘BGT’ is a huge success, so they could take inspiration from worse places.”
The new plans will also be a big help for the judges, especially Sharon who has a particularly busy schedule.
“If the live shows were focused on one week it would be easier to fit into schedules for the judges,” the source continues. “Sharon had to commute from the States every week for months.
“Cutting down the live shows is just one of a series of scheduling options, but the move wouldn’t affect the total number of hours of the series.”
A spokesperson for the show hasn’t denied or confirmed the reports, and told the paper: “No decisions have been made about the new series.
“Discussions are ongoing and details will be announced in due course.”
It’s been a tough few years for the ‘X Factor’, suffering losses in the ratings stakes to shows including ‘Countryfile’.
It’s not yet clear which judges will be back this year, and Sharon recently cast doubts over whether she will be making a return, as recent health problems mean she may need back surgery.