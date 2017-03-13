This year’s series of ‘X Factor’ could look a lot more like ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, as it’s being claimed that bosses are giving the show a huge shakeup. It’s fair to say that ‘X Factor’, which has been on our screens since 2004, has struggled in recent years, and Simon Cowell reportedly thinks he has the perfect plan to get viewers tuning in again.

ITV 'The X Factor' will return again this summer

Danny Martindale via Getty Images 'BGT' has continued to be one of the most popular shows on television