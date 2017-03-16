Cast your mind back to last year’s ‘X Factor’ and you may remember two young lads who went by the name of Bradley and Ottavio. Nope? Well, this might jog your memory...

The boys are no stranger to reality TV, as on top of their ‘X Factor’ stint, they have appeared on ‘Coach Trip’ together, while Bradley also featured on Channel 5 makeover series ‘Strip Date’. After making the live shows during last year’s series, the pair were the first act to be eliminated, after a, errrm, colourful performance of Vengaboys hit ‘Boom Boom Boom Boom’ mashed up with Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’. Fans will also remember that they actually auditioned for the show separately, after falling out over some undercooked chicken. Ottavio previously auditioned for ‘The X Factor’ in 2012, when he made it to the Bootcamp stage where he was pitted against Rylan. The pair aren’t the first people to be linked to the new series of ‘Big Brother’. With producers on the lookout for pairs this year, it was previously claimed the so-called “Peru Two” are also reportedly considering a stint on the show. ‘Big Brother’ returns to Channel 5 this summer.