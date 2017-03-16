Cast your mind back to last year’s ‘X Factor’ and you may remember two young lads who went by the name of Bradley and Ottavio.
Nope? Well, this might jog your memory...
Anyway, you might have thought you’d seen the last of them, but alas, they are reportedly being lined up for this summer’s ‘Big Brother’.
The pair, whose real names are Bradley Hunt and Ottavio Columbro, are said to be top of producers’ wishlist to enter the reality TV house.
However, despite appearing on ‘The X Factor’, it seems bosses want them for the ‘civilan’ series, rather than appearing on the ‘Celebrity’ version like former contestants Rylan Clark-Neal, Frankie Cocozza and Katie Waissel.
“The boys are real opinion splitters – but ultimately they just want to have a good time,” a source told The Sun.
“During their time on ‘The X Factor’ they had the whole nation talking about them, and that’s what bosses are hoping will happen when ‘Big Brother’ comes back.
“Bradley and Ottavio are both reality TV pros, being in the house won’t phase them and they are bound to bring plenty of drama and excitement to the show.”
The boys are no stranger to reality TV, as on top of their ‘X Factor’ stint, they have appeared on ‘Coach Trip’ together, while Bradley also featured on Channel 5 makeover series ‘Strip Date’.
After making the live shows during last year’s series, the pair were the first act to be eliminated, after a, errrm, colourful performance of Vengaboys hit ‘Boom Boom Boom Boom’ mashed up with Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’.
Fans will also remember that they actually auditioned for the show separately, after falling out over some undercooked chicken.
Ottavio previously auditioned for ‘The X Factor’ in 2012, when he made it to the Bootcamp stage where he was pitted against Rylan.
The pair aren’t the first people to be linked to the new series of ‘Big Brother’.
With producers on the lookout for pairs this year, it was previously claimed the so-called “Peru Two” are also reportedly considering a stint on the show.
‘Big Brother’ returns to Channel 5 this summer.