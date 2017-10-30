Remember those live show twists ‘X Factor’ announced last week, leaving a fair few long-serving fans of the show completely confused?
Well, it seems like even presenter Dermot O’Leary doesn’t know what’s going on anymore.
For those not in the know, ‘X Factor’ has ditched its traditional sing-off, and now the two most popular acts each week go head-to-head in a battle to win what have been billed as a string of “money can’t buy prizes”.
Yeah… we know, but let’s not dwell on that for the time being.
On Saturday night (28 October), it was revealed that contestant Grace Davies had been named as the contestant to win the most votes from viewers at home, meaning she would be singing again the following night for the chance to bag a singing lesson with Pink.
However, Dermot seemed to get the wrong end of the stick, asking her: “You’re off to see Pink, how does that feel?”
Grace was quick to point out: “Well I’ve got to win it first… no?”
A sheepish Dermot then remarked that he’d got “a bit carried away”, with Grace eventually winning the sing-off on Sunday (29 October), against the four-piece group Rak-Su.
The first week of live shows was one judge down, after Simon Cowell suffered a fall at his home before the weekend, and was ultimately unable to attend.
While Saturday’s instalment featured just three judges on the panel, ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ star Alesha Dixon was able to fill in for Simon as a mentor for the groups the following night.
And, while we’re on the subject of ‘X Factor’ slip-ups, shall we all just take a moment to remember this iconic blunder…