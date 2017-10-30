Remember those live show twists ‘X Factor’ announced last week, leaving a fair few long-serving fans of the show completely confused?

Well, it seems like even presenter Dermot O’Leary doesn’t know what’s going on anymore.

For those not in the know, ‘X Factor’ has ditched its traditional sing-off, and now the two most popular acts each week go head-to-head in a battle to win what have been billed as a string of “money can’t buy prizes”.

Yeah… we know, but let’s not dwell on that for the time being.