‘X Factor’ runner-up Saara Aalto has reportedly landed her own reality show, after winning over viewers on the most recent series of the ITV programme.

The Finnish singer had been the favourite to win prior to this year’s final, but ultimately finished in second place, behind eventual champion Matt Terry.

However, after reports claimed that she’d signed a new record deal here in the UK and would be releasing a debut single penned by Sia, it’s been claimed that Saara’s rise to success will all be caught on camera.

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images Saara Aalto

If her reality show gets off the ground, Saara will be following in the footsteps of a number of ‘X Factor’ runners-up who haven’t let finishing second define them, including JLS, Rebecca Ferguson and a little-known singer called Olly Murs.

Tommy Jackson via Getty Images Olly Murs is one of the most successful 'X Factor' stars ever, despite not winning

Saara isn’t the only singer from this year’s ‘X Factor’ live shows who has gone on to success since the end of the series, with Matt Terry’s debut single, ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ peaking at a respectable number three upon its release last month.

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images ﻿Matt Terry

The same can’t be said for their former competitor, Honey G, though.

Despite the fact that the novelty rapper announced a new deal with Simon Cowell’s Syco records to record a track just a week after leaving the competition, ‘The Honey G Show’ ultimately charted outside the UK top 100 singles, despite multiple promotional appearances in the lead-up to its release.

