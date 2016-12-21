’X Factor’ runner-up Saara Aalto has officially signed a record deal that will see her working with the likes of Sia. The Finland native has inked a deal with Sony Music UK and Sony Music Finland, after losing out to Matt Terry in the final of the ITV talent show earlier this month.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Saara Aalto

Syco/Thames/Dymond Saara lost out to Matt Terry in the final

It was announced earlier this month that winner Matt would be signed to Sony’s RCA label, instead of Syco, with a source telling The Sun: “Simon and Sony have had a think and believe that Matt is very much an artist in the mould of Olly Murs.

