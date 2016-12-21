’X Factor’ runner-up Saara Aalto has officially signed a record deal that will see her working with the likes of Sia.
The Finland native has inked a deal with Sony Music UK and Sony Music Finland, after losing out to Matt Terry in the final of the ITV talent show earlier this month.
Saara told The Sun she will be recording a song that Sia has written, adding she is “working with some of the best songwriters in the world”.
“Oh my god, it’s just insane,” she told the paper. “I think Sia is a pretty good reference for me because her way of singing and the way she composes the melodies and writes the lyrics is very similar to what I’ve always done.
“I describe my own music as epic love pop. I don’t want to sing about going to a party with friends, I want to sing meaningful songs that can inspire people and I think Sia’s songs are really deep.”
The star also said she may be teaming up with Adam Lambert, after duetting with him during the ‘X Factor’ final.
“Adam and I have been tweeting and sending some Instagram messages to each other,” she revealed. “He used to have a Finnish boyfriend so he has a connection and can even speak some Finnish things.
“We immediately connected and hopefully in the future we can work together – he said it would be really nice to do something together so let’s see.”
It had been expected Saara would sign a deal with Simon Cowell’s record label Syco, but her new deal will still keep her in the Sony family, which Syco is a part of.
It was announced earlier this month that winner Matt would be signed to Sony’s RCA label, instead of Syco, with a source telling The Sun: “Simon and Sony have had a think and believe that Matt is very much an artist in the mould of Olly Murs.
“And to that end, they both believe he should be a label mate of Olly’s on RCA. Everyone is thrilled with Matt’s victory and how brilliantly the winner’s single is doing.”