Simon Cowell has reportedly revealed the next step in his plan to spruce up ‘The X Factor’, as it’s being claimed that hopefuls will now have to audition against the clock.
However, in a bizarre twist, they will apparently have no idea they are being timed.
A source explained to The Sun: “Simon has been in millions of these auditions and basically just wants to speed them up.
“Artists don’t know they’re being timed, so viewers should expect some brutal cutting from Simon.
“He’s sick and tired of hearing contestants spiel as well as long, droning, performances eating up time.
“So being able to keep track of how long they’re taking means he can speed them up once they’ve gone on for extra minutes.”
This isn’t the first change Simon has made and over the weekend, auditions took place at Thorpe Park. Y’know, because nothing gets you in the mood for an audition quite like a quick spin on The Saw Ride.
There will also be less live shows, with bosses cutting them down from ten weeks’ worth to six, and it’s also been claimed that eliminations will take place on both the Saturday and Sunday nights, with A-list guest performers also featuring on both evenings.