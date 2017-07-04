Simon Cowell Thinks Thorpe Park Can Help Save ‘The X Factor’

Breathing new life into a show that’s been on screens for over a decade is hard - just ask Simon Cowell.
The music mogul is currently trying to cook up ways to convince the great British public to watch ‘X Factor’ again and apparently, he’s cracked it.
How, you ask? With auditions at Thorpe Park. Duh.
Last year’s series saw the programme’s ratings plummet to a new low and bosses have now confirmed that - in a bid to make it a bit more exciting - they’re going to film auditions at the Surrey amusement park.
A source explained to the Sun: “Producers think the unconventional location will create some funny footage.
“They want to get shots of the judges on white-knuckle rides.”
This isn’t the only new element reportedly being introduced, as the paper also claimed that the Bootcamp stage will take place in front of a live audience.
It’s also believed that the live shows will see eliminations take place on both the Saturday and Sunday nights.
This year’s ‘X Factor’ auditions are already underway, with each of the judges from the most recent series making a return to the panel.
Hopefuls in Edinburgh didn’t get the chance to impress Sharon Osbourne though, as the star was forced to miss the auditions due to back pain. Alesha Dixon stepped in to temporarily replace her.