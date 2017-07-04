All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    04/07/2017 12:16 BST

    Simon Cowell Thinks Thorpe Park Can Help Save ‘The X Factor’

    Nothing says 'problem solved' quite like a spin on the 'Saw' ride.

    Breathing new life into a show that’s been on screens for over a decade is hard - just ask Simon Cowell.

    The music mogul is currently trying to cook up ways to convince the great British public to watch ‘X Factor’ again and apparently, he’s cracked it.

    How, you ask? With auditions at Thorpe Park. Duh.

    Anthony Devlin via Getty Images
    Simon at last month's Liverpool auditions 

    Last year’s series saw the programme’s ratings plummet to a new low and bosses have now confirmed that - in a bid to make it a bit more exciting - they’re going to film auditions at the Surrey amusement park.

    A source explained to the Sun: Producers think the unconventional location will create some funny footage.

    “They want to get shots of the judges on white-knuckle rides.”

    This isn’t the only new element reportedly being introduced, as the paper also claimed that the Bootcamp stage will take place in front of a live audience.

    Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock
    Nothing says 'We saved the show!' quite like a ride on Colossus, eh? 

    It’s also believed that the live shows will see eliminations take place on both the Saturday and Sunday nights.

    This year’s ‘X Factor’ auditions are already underway, with each of the judges from the most recent series making a return to the panel.

    Hopefuls in Edinburgh didn’t get the chance to impress Sharon Osbourne though, as the star was forced to miss the auditions due to back pain. Alesha Dixon stepped in to temporarily replace her.

    'X Factor' Winners
    MORE:uktvuktvrealityx factorsimon cowell

    Conversations