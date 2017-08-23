‘The X Factor’ bosses have confirmed the start date for this year’s series.

In a break from recent tradition, which has seen the ITV talent show launch over the Bank Holiday weekend, this year’s series will kick off on Saturday 2 September - a week later than normal.

An ‘X Factor’ spokesperson has confirmed to HuffPost UK that this will be followed by a second round of auditions the following night.

Despite starting later, ‘X Factor’ will still have a headstart on its reality TV rival, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, which is expected to begin its new series a week later, with launch night tipped air on 9 September.