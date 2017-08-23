‘The X Factor’ bosses have confirmed the start date for this year’s series.
In a break from recent tradition, which has seen the ITV talent show launch over the Bank Holiday weekend, this year’s series will kick off on Saturday 2 September - a week later than normal.
An ‘X Factor’ spokesperson has confirmed to HuffPost UK that this will be followed by a second round of auditions the following night.
Despite starting later, ‘X Factor’ will still have a headstart on its reality TV rival, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, which is expected to begin its new series a week later, with launch night tipped air on 9 September.
As ever, ‘X Factor’ begins with the auditions stage, which will once again see the musical hopefuls performing in a room setting for judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh.
Following this, they’ll go on to an arena-based Bootcamp, followed by the infamous Six Chair Challenge, at which point the remaining acts will jet off for Judges’ Houses, ahead of this year’s live shows.
While it doesn’t sound like executive producer Simon has tinkered too much with the auditions format this year, reports have claimed that the aspiring talent will have to compete against the clock, to allow viewers to get a better glimpse at their vocal prowess, rather than their back stories.
Some auditions were also filmed at Thorpe Park earlier this year, for reasons we’re still not entirely sure of.
Speaking of potential ‘Strictly’ clashes, it was recently rumoured Simon had deliberately brought the final of ‘The X Factor’ forward this year, as well as cutting the number of live shows, to avoid clashing with the ‘Strictly’ semi-final.
‘X Factor’ launches at 8pm on ITV on Saturday 2 September.