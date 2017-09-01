If you took a look at the UK charts a few years ago, you’d be hard pressed to find an act who hadn’t come through a talent show, with acts including Leona Lewis, One Direction, Cher Lloyd and Olly Murs all claiming the top spot with their musical outputs.

However, time has proven that talent show fame can be fleeting, and while there are still a handful of ‘X Factor’ stars releasing music, with past winners Louisa Johnson, Little Mix and James Arthur all enjoying success in recent years, other previous contestants have since turned their hand to other areas.

Some have made a career for themselves in the world of acting, both on stage and screen, while a select few have turned to presenting since bidding farewell to the world of performing.

Others have since bounced from reality show to reality show in a bid to keep their name in the papers, while there are a good handful still making a go of it in the music industry, with mixed results.

Here are just a selection of past ‘X Factor’ stars, and what you can find them doing nowadays...

'X Factor': Where Are They Now?