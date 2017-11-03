HuffPost UK

It is finally here. Proudly labelled by Xbox as the world’s most powerful games console, the Xbox One X has two clear objectives. The first is to usher in a new generation of visually stunning video games in true 4K resolution. The other of course is try and level the playing field against Sony who have, it’s fair to say, utterly dominated in terms of sales since both the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 were first released in 2013. Of course to actually succeed in both of these areas the One X will need to tick a lot of boxes, and while we can certainly address some of them with this review, others will simply be a matter of time.

Design Microsoft, and in particular Xbox, have been on a roll in this arena. In our opinion the Xbox One S was easily the best-looking games console and the One X continues this tradition. Whereas the PS4 Pro is a towering hulk of plastic, the Xbox One X is actually smaller than the Pro and remarkably, smaller than its lesser-powered sibling the One S.

Xbox

Instead it is a compact, incredibly dense, block of pure minimalism. Looking at it, it’s hard not to be reminded of the monolith from 2001: A Space Odyssey. The One X then doesn’t scream power, rather it radiates it with the same gut-wrenching thud of a black hole. On the back you’ll find just about every port you can think of, all neatly arranged in a single line.

Xbox

Aside from the console itself little else has changed. Xbox has only made subtle changes to the controller since the first Xbox One and you won’t be getting anything new here. If we’re being honest it’s not our favourite controller in the world as it still feels a little plasticky but then again, everyone’s going to have a favourite and we’re not getting into that debate now.

Xbox

It’s also utterly baffling that it still uses AA batteries so before you do anything, invest in this and do the environment a small but meaningful favour. Hardware Every component inside the Xbox One X is geared towards it being able to achieve two things: games at 4K resolution, and games that play at 60fps. The 4K resolution is important because it allows games developers to pack in incredible levels of detail through the TVs we use today. On the other hand, playing at 60fps allows games to run with an almost life-like degree of smoothness, allowing for a more immersive experience while making it easier to make split-second decisions while playing.

Ubisoft

Now achieving just one of those things is fantastically hard. Consider for a moment the astonishing levels of detail that go into today’s video games. Every time you perform any action in a game, the console then has to somehow generate millions of shapes and colours, shadows, lighting, water effects and then do it all without you even noticing that it’s happening. Now imagine doing that at twice the speed and you’ll get some idea of just how powerful the One X needs to be. As such the hardware is powerful.

Xbox

To help explain just how powerful we must first explain what a teraflop is. In layman’s terms a teraflop is a relatively heavy-handed way of describing how many calculations a computer can make per second. The Xbox One X runs at a staggering 6 teraflops per second (tfps). As a means of reference, the original Xbox One ran at just 1.2tfps. The result of this is that the Xbox One X is the first games console that can comfortably run a video game at a 4K resolution and at 60fps. Games Of course the next step is finding a game that can actually offer both of these things. In the week that we’ve been using the Xbox One X we’ve found that the reality will often result in you having to make a choice between one or the other. You see the Xbox One X isn’t replacing its predecessor, instead it will run alongside previous Xbox One consoles. Developers then have the opportunity to offer enhanced graphics and features for gamers who do own Xbox’s more powerful console. In playing these ‘Enhanced for Xbox One X’ games we’ve found that many developers have decided to go down three paths.

Warner Bros

The first is 4K resolution. Shadow of War, for example, lets you play the game in native 4K resolution making everything look crisp and clear on your 4K TV. The second is graphical fidelity. This drops the resolution slightly below 4K, but instead offers you a game that looks far more lifelike. Finally some developers will let you play the game with it specifically tailored to running at 60fps. This gives the game an unprecedented level of smoothness and pace and in the case of Gears of War 4, it also comes with some significant graphical enhancements thrown in as well.

Xbox

Despite going in different directions all three of these paths offers a significant leap in what we’ve been able to experience before. Gears of War 4 for example looks utterly stunning on the One X no matter which setting you choose. Of all the games we played, only one was able to offer us all three. Forza 7 is a game that not only plays at 4K resolution but also at a rock solid 60fps. The results are unsurprisingly breathtaking, especially when combined with a good set of surround sound speakers.

Microsoft

Other games will simply offer an all-round improvement in the way they look. Assassin’s Creed Origins is an astonishing technical achievement on standard consoles but on Xbox One X the world of Ancient Egypt actually feels like it’s alive.

Ubisoft

Watching reeds cause tiny ripples in the water, or looking out over the dunes surrounding the Nile, it’s a level of visual immersion that has until now been something reserved those willing to spend a lot of money on gaming PCs. Software Now this could just be a matter of taste, but for us the Xbox’s biggest day-to-day weakness has been the Xbox Dashboard. Constantly evolving, the dashboard has gone through so many transitions that it sometimes feels like it’s hard to get used to one interface before Xbox drastically changes it and tries out another. We can see what they’re trying to do and in terms of customisation the Xbox One’s software is unrivalled. The problem is that the delivery always feels a little clunky.

Xbox