All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    03/10/2017 10:48 BST

    Primark's Christmas Jumpers 2017: The Men's Range Is Just As Cute As The Women's Collection

    Menswear (?)

    Men’s fashion has a bad rep for being less “fun” than women’s, but Primark’s range of men’s Christmas jumpers  is ever bit as cute as their women’s collection.

    Of course Primark couldn’t leave the lads out this season. They’ve offered up a range not too dissimilar to the ladies’.

    The ‘Fairisle’ patterned jumpers in warm, festive tones and patterns can be found in both the male and female ranges, but not all the styles are unisex.

    Making us wonder why they’ve not come out with a unisex collection, as opposed to separating the two ranges into male/female categories. 

    But then again, swapping (read, stealing) garments is never fun.

    Said no-one, ever.  

    • Primark Men's Christmas Jumpers
      Primark
      Fairisle Jumper, £12
    • Primak
      Fairisle Jumper, £12
    • Primark
      Dress-up Elf Novelty Jumper. £14
    • Primark
      Xmas Tree Light Up Jumper, £16
    • Primark
      Rudolph Red Nose Light up, £16
    • Primark
      Snowman, £8
    • Primark
      Sant Novelty Jumper, £

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleFashionChristmasmen's fashionprimarkchristmas jumpers

    Conversations