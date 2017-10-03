Men’s fashion has a bad rep for being less “fun” than women’s, but Primark’s range of men’s Christmas jumpers is ever bit as cute as their women’s collection.

Of course Primark couldn’t leave the lads out this season. They’ve offered up a range not too dissimilar to the ladies’.

The ‘Fairisle’ patterned jumpers in warm, festive tones and patterns can be found in both the male and female ranges, but not all the styles are unisex.

Making us wonder why they’ve not come out with a unisex collection, as opposed to separating the two ranges into male/female categories.

But then again, swapping (read, stealing) garments is never fun.

Said no-one, ever.