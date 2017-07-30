Festival-goers in Britain are no strangers to a bit of mud but conditions got so bad at a music festival in Derbyshire that organisers had to take the unusual step of cancelling it.

Y Not festival, which included headliners such as Stereophonics, The Vaccines and Two Door Cinema Club, was brought to an end a day early thanks to the weather.

Posts from those at the festival before the decision was taken showed just how bad conditions were...