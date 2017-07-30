Festival-goers in Britain are no strangers to a bit of mud but conditions got so bad at a music festival in Derbyshire that organisers had to take the unusual step of cancelling it.
Y Not festival, which included headliners such as Stereophonics, The Vaccines and Two Door Cinema Club, was brought to an end a day early thanks to the weather.
Posts from those at the festival before the decision was taken showed just how bad conditions were...
Band Clean Bandit also posted a video saying they were unable to set up their equipment properly because of torrential rain:
While The Vaccines posted an apology that their set was cancelled:
In a statement on the festival’s website, organisers said: “Unfortunately we’ve had to take the difficult decision to cancel Sunday due to the adverse weather conditions across the weekend, after consulting all the relevant authorities.
“The safety of our guests, performers and crew is our primary concern and the potential risk was too severe for Sunday to go ahead.
“We are very sorry for the disappointment and disruption caused to everyone who was looking forward to the final day of the festival. We understand that people will have questions about refunds. We will be giving all our guests further information about this over the coming days.”
Some were understanding about the decision...
But others were less than impressed with the state of affairs...
Roads around the site were reportedly suffering serious congestion as people tried to leave the campsite and motorists were being asked to avoid the area. Some roads were also closed by police, according to the BBC.