Yahoo Finance has apologised for a “spelling error” in a tweet which inspired a worldwide trend and thousands of shares overnight on Friday.

The internet giant’s financial service tweeted a link to a story on President Elect Donald Trump’s plans to enlarge America’s navy.

However, the tweet misspelled ‘bigger’ with an ‘n’ instead.

Twitter The tweet sent by the Yahoo Finance Twitter account on Thursday evening US time

The tweet was just after 8pm EST, or 1am British time.

It gained as many as 1,000 shares before being deleted.

The account sent an apology shortly after, describing the message as a “mistake”.

We deleted an earlier tweet due to a spelling error. We apologize for the mistake. — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) January 6, 2017

Reaction to Yahoo Finance’s tweet was immediate and prompted the terms Black Twitter and Yahoo Finance to trend worldwide.

An earlier trending phrase, which included the n-word, appeared to be removed by Twitter.

In retrospect, Yahoo Finance probably shouldn't have hired Jeff Sessions to run its Twitter feed. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 6, 2017

I like how they allowed "Black Twitter" and "Yahoo Finance" into the trending topics but left it up to you to make the connection — J.A. Adande (@jadande) January 6, 2017

Man is the alt-right gonna be pissed when they realize that headline from Yahoo Finance was a typo — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 6, 2017

I said I was going to sleep. But then this whole #YahooFinance situation a la the navy happened. I'm wide awake. — deray mckesson (@deray) January 6, 2017

It came just hours after the Washington Post Express made what was described as the largest typo ever by using the image of the male symbol to illustrate a story on women’s rights.

That publication also apologised for its error.

WaPo Express: oh god, we had the worst typo ever



Yahoo Finance: hold my beer — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) January 6, 2017

