I Was Detained At Yarl's Wood After Being Trafficked Into The UK. I Have Never Recovered

Foreign born or British, we are all human and should be treated as equals. According to Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights, nobody should be subjected to torture or inhumane treatment. However, this rule is too often applied in theory but not in practice, particularly when it comes to people, like me, who are forced to leave their countries of origin (for a variety of reasons).

I was detained at 22, after being trafficked into the UK as a teenager, and I have not recovered from the experience despite the fantastic support in therapy and solidarity from close friends. I have fear and anxiety and it has been a struggle. I have been helped a lot by a women’s group we started of ex-detainees.

Sleeping in Yarl’s Wood is like sleeping on thorns; being pricked constantly. There is no rest for however long you are there. It is not just the lack of privacy, bunk beds, and sharing of rooms that accounts for the distasteful and dehumanising treatment.

It is queueing up to see health providers and then being sent back because they had reached a cut off number and the rest of us being asked to return the following day without checking if our needs were urgent.

It was the degrading treatment from security and Home Office staff who spoke at me, never to me.

It was being forced to work for £1 an hour to raise enough money to get phone credit to ring a solicitor.

It was seeing other women in distress, crying and sometimes screaming at night, self-harming and failed suicide attempts day and night.