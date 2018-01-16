I Ran For Labour's NEC To Bring People Together And Get Jeremy Corbyn Into Number Ten - I'm Excited To Get Stuck In

On Monday, I nipped out of my workplace at lunchtime to check my phone.

Sifting through an avalanche of over 700 unread notifications on my Twitter, I discovered to my elation that with 68,388 votes, I had topped the ballot in Labour’s National Executive Committee elections.

My comrades and fellow Centre Left Grassroots Alliance-backed candidates, Jon Lansman and Rachel Garnham, were not far behind me in votes, and both were successfully elected.

From the bottom of my heart, I wholeheartedly thank every single member who entrusted me with their vote. It is an extraordinary honour to hold this position, and I am incredibly excited to get stuck in.

My entire life has been dedicated to the improvement of working class lives in communities such as in South Manchester, where I am from and continue to live.

As a social worker and a prison chaplain, I have worked with some of the most impoverished, stigmatised and demonised people in Britain. These bitter experiences of rampant inequality and cruel disadvantage made me a socialist, and helped mould my loyalty to the cause and the traditions of our proud Labour movement.

As a British woman of Kashmiri heritage, I’ve always sought to bring people together. In 2014, when I was selected to fight the overwhelmingly white working-class Mancunian ward of Moston, our local Labour Party fought a strong and impassioned anti-fascist campaign.

We drowned out the toxic politics of the British National Party and Ukip, arguing instead for a Labour vote on the basis of the shared interests of ordinary working-class people, regardless of skin colour or nationality. I was proud to have won that seat from the bigots on a mandate of hope.

This appeal to hope is the same sort of politics espoused by Jeremy Corbyn, who I supported and stuck with even when it wasn’t politically expedient or particularly fashionable to do so.

Indeed, my vote was barely a personal one. It was an overwhelming reaffirmation of support by our membership of Jeremy and his politics of transformative change, which has been twice ratified by the membership in two leadership elections and vindicated in a historic general election – but is, sadly, reflected far too little in our Party’s national structures.

Our members, who live in the real world and know first-hand what ordinary people are going through and thinking, proved themselves to be far wiser than the political class and most media ‘experts’ in 2017.

They want change in our society – and know that this means change in our Party.