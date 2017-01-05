Speaking at the roadside Mohammed Yaqub said he felt his son was “killed unlawfully”.

“He hasn’t got a bad past, because he’s never been convicted of anything,” he told the BBC.

The operation on Monday evening saw a number of vehicles stopped at two locations, one in Bradford and a second at Ainley Top, just north of Huddersfield.

The car Yaqub was travelling in was intercepted at Junction 24 of the M62 at around 6pm. He died at the scene.