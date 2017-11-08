Yoga Instructor's Unusual Method For Getting Food Out Of The Fridge Is Something Else

Yoga fanatics are often known for their flexibility, but Steph Gongora takes things to the next level.
On Instagram, the instructor recently revealed she likes to take food out of her fridge using her feet.
In a short video, the handstand extraordinaire can be seen taking veggies off the shelves one by one, then taking them across the kitchen while upside down.
Her dogs are clearly fascinated and they’re not the only ones. The video has received more than 143,000 views, and it’s seriously dividing opinion.
While some commenters on Instagram raised hygiene concerns about using your feet to touch food, others were simply impressed with Steph’s mad skills.
“You’re just simply awesome,” one user said.
Another added: “This made my day.”
Steph has never been one to stick to convention and earlier this year, a post of her doing yoga while on her period and wearing white leggings went viral.
She posted the short video to smash period taboos, saying: “I am a woman, therefore, I bleed. It’s messy, it’s painful, it’s terrible and it’s beautiful.”
Steph, never stop being you.