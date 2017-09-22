All Sections
    22/09/2017 12:49 BST

    Yorkshire Pudding Burritos Are The Only Comfort Food You Need In Life

    Winter is coming.

    After the rise of cronuts (croissant doughnuts) and avolattes (avocado lattes), we were starting to get a little tired of food hybrids. But oh, how wrong we were.

    A new trend has made us fall in love with food mash-ups all over again.

    Ladies and gentleman, we give you the Yorkshire pudding burrito. 

    The glorious creation has been on sale at The York Roast Co since March, but has recently found global fame thanks to a viral BBC video showcasing the dish.

    The burrito - or wrap - is used to encase everything you’d expect in your traditional roast dinner. Think roast beef, pork or chicken, alongside stuffing, potatoes, veggies and gravy.

    Now that’s what we call comfort food. 

    Conversations