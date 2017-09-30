A British climber who was crushed by falling rocks at Yosemite National Park was killed attempting to save his wife.

Andrew Foster, 32, was trapped when more than 1,000 tonnes of rock fell from the face of the El Capitan monolith on Wednesday.

Foster and his wife Lucy, who were on a three-week trip to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, are believed to have been scouting out the ascent from a trail when a “sheet” of granite around 40 by 20 metres plummeted from a height of 200 metres.