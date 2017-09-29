The masterminds at Moneysavingexpert.com recently revealed how to get the bargain bubbles through “code stacking” - a phrase used to describe using a combination of promotions simultaneously to get a great deal.

Not only will you find reduced bottles in store, you could also get a 75cl bottle for as little as £1.50 if you’re new to Sainsbury’s online.

It may seem too early to be making Christmas preparations, but the supermarket currently has a whole host of Prosecco offers available.

If you’re going to be drinking a lot of Prosecco over the festive season, stock up this weekend at Sainsbury’s.

According to the money saving website, Sainsbury’s is currently offering 25% off when you purchase six bottles of wine, champagne or Prosecco in most large stores or online until Tuesday 3 October.

The cheapest bottle of bubbly in the mix is Sainsbury’s Prosecco Frizzante, which usually retails at £6, but comes out at £4.50 per bottle if you order six.

If you’ve previously used Sainsbury’s online shopping service, this is as cheap as your Prosecco will get (which is still quite the bargain tbh).

But if you’re new to the service, you can also utilise a new customer deal to effectively make your bottle even cheaper. Although, you will have to spend more money overall, so this is only really worth it if you’re doing a big food shop anyway.

To get the deal new customers can use the code SCSSEOOCT to get £18 off when they spend £60 until Wednesday 18 Oct.

But the T&Cs state: “When using a promotional money-off voucher, the value of the goods other than spirits, liqueurs or wine during a buy 6 save 25% multi-buy offer must be at least equal to the money off offered by the promotional voucher.”

Sound confusing? Moneysavingexpert.com explained how this breaks down.

“If you go for the Sainsbury’s Prosecco Frizzante, it’s £27 for six bottles, so you’d need to spend £33 on groceries to reach the £60 minimum spend,” the website explains.

“Then with the £18 off, it’s £42. As you’ve spent £33 on normal groceries, it’s £9 for the six bottles of Prosecco, or £1.50 per bottle (plus delivery if you can’t pick up in a store for free).”

If that particular type of Prosecco doesn’t take your fancy, you can use the same deals on slightly more expensive bottles.

Or if you’ve missed out on the Sainsbury’s deal, check out this round-up of the cheapest supermarket Prosecco when special offers aren’t on.