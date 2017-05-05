North Korea is one of the most secretive, and fascinating, countries in the world. It is unsurprising then that actually going to visit the country is very difficult indeed. Well now a new startup has given all of us the chance to visit this strange world through the wonders of virtual reality.

Swedish-based SceneThere were able to travel to the country and use a specially designed GoPro rig to capture the VR footage or everyday life in North Korea’s capital Pyongyang. Speaking to Mashable, the film’s creators wanted to capture what everyday life is like in the capital, not the approved view that the country’s leaders would like you to see. You can either view the experience on a Samsung Gear VR headset by going to the Oculus store and downloading it.

Or if you're without a Samsung phone and VR kit then you can still get the whole experience on your laptop by going here. Starting at the top of the Juche Tower in Pyongyang, the experience then lets you pick a number of locations around the city and start exploring from there. There's a narration as well that gives you some background on the locations you're seeing. Whether you can see the experience in VR or not, we highly recommend you check it out.