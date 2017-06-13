Jeremy Corbyn’s appeal appears to stretch well beyond the young people credited with fueling Labour’s election surge, a pollster has calculated as it suggests the Tories are only the most popular party among the over-50s.

YouGov, one of the few pollsters to predict a hung parliament before the vote, has produced a new analysis that indicates age is the “new dividing line” in British politics - with the older a voter the more likely they are to vote Tory.

But perhaps most striking is how that pattern is sustained until the 50-59 age group, as the graph below shows.

YouGov adds the “tipping point” in age at which a voter is more likely to vote Tory than Labour is 47, which is up from 34 at the start of the campaign and underlines the strength of Corbyn’s final weeks on the trail.