A mum has shared a throwback photo of the moment her “heart grew full” when she found her son, who had cancer at the time, sleeping with his puppies.

Shan Benson, from the US, explained that her family had welcomed two new puppies just three days before they received the shocking news that her son, Jack, had been diagnosed with cancer.

“When the news came I thought maybe we needed to return the pups,” she wrote on the Love What Matters Facebook page on Tuesday 4 July.

“But we didn’t. We knew the puppies would bring joy to my older twin boys and to my son going through treatment.”