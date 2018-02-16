Police Called To Young Tory Event After Fight Breaks Out

A scuffle broke out, leading one activist, 22-year-old Marina Muttik to call the police.

HuffPost UK has been told the event descended into violence after one female member threw a glass of wine over a woman in full view of around 100 young Conservatives at the Walkers of Whitehall pub.

Police were called to a Young Conservative event in the heart of Westminster on Thursday evening after a fight broke out among young party members.

A post shared by Walkers of Whitehall (@walkersofwhitehall) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Speaking to HuffPost UK, Muttik said: “It was a personal argument between the two, they hadn’t spoken to each other and then one poured a glass of wine over another’s head.

“There was a bit of a tiff but it stopped pretty quickly.

“I called the police as I didn’t think it was appropriate behaviour.”

Muttik, who has been a party member for six years, added: “It calmed down quite quickly, and the girl who threw the wine left soon after.”

Many of the young Tories had gathered in the pub after spending the evening campaigning for the party ahead of the London elections in May.

Also present were James Price of the TaxPayers’ Alliance and Matt Kilkoyne of the Adam Smith Institute - both of whom gave speeches.

The ruckus is the latest controversy to hit the Young Conservative group, an organisation loosely run by Essex County Councillor Stephen Canning.

Canning, who was not present when the fight broke out, is already suspended by the party after an incident at Maggie’s, a 1980s-theme night club named after Margaret Thatcher in West London.

The 25-year-old denies any wrongdoing, and says he was defending a friend from harassment by an ex-boyfriend.

The Tories are keen to make themselves more youth-friendly, with many senior figures calling for a Conservative-version of the Jeremy Corbyn-backing Momentum group.

In the January reshuffle, Theresa May appointed Mansfield MP Ben Bradley as vice-chairman for youth engagement.

But within weeks of getting the job he was forced to apologise for old blog posts in which he said unemployed people should consider getting vasectomies.