Gone are the days when royal families were shut away in their high towers, only to be seen at weddings, funerals and on state visits.

Not only are the current generation of young royals venturing into attending media/celebrity parties (gasp), but many are also defying ‘old world’ stereotypes by pursuing their love of fashion and partaking in advertising campaigns and walking the fashion week runways.

Some proudly run their own businesses, while others become ambassadors and advocates for important causes. All are stylish as can be.

Take a look at our list of the young royals currently having a fashion moment.

Princess Deena Al-Juhani Abdulaziz

This stunning Saudi royal is a firm FROW-er at New York Fashion Week. The savvy entrepreneur also owns an up-scale boutique called D’NA. Oh, and she is the first Editor-In-Chief of Vogue Arabia.