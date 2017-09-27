Gone are the days when royal families were shut away in their high towers, only to be seen at weddings, funerals and on state visits.
Not only are the current generation of young royals venturing into attending media/celebrity parties (gasp), but many are also defying ‘old world’ stereotypes by pursuing their love of fashion and partaking in advertising campaigns and walking the fashion week runways.
Some proudly run their own businesses, while others become ambassadors and advocates for important causes. All are stylish as can be.
Take a look at our list of the young royals currently having a fashion moment.
Princess Deena Al-Juhani Abdulaziz
This stunning Saudi royal is a firm FROW-er at New York Fashion Week. The savvy entrepreneur also owns an up-scale boutique called D’NA. Oh, and she is the first Editor-In-Chief of Vogue Arabia.
Charlotte Casiraghi
How could the granddaughter of Grace of Monaco not be on this list? With countless fashion editorials under her belt, the effortless beauty never needs to try too hard to be in the spotlight.
Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis
‘TnT’ as she is known to her friends, is a firm fixture on the front row of London Fashion Week. A true fashionista, the German princess started blogging about art and fashion (on a blog aptly called ‘The Princess Diaries’) before moving on to become an editor-at-large at Vogue.
Amelia Windsor
Daughter of the Earl of St Andrews, and granddaughter of the Queen’s cousin the Duke of Kent, this lady is definitely having a fashion moment, having just walked the Dolce and Gabbana catwalk show at Milan Fashion Week. The 22-year-old has also graced the cover of Tatler.
Siriwanwaree Nareerat
A regular attendee at Paris Fashion Week, Princess Nareerat of Thailand is as stylish as they come. The royal fashionista has also studied fashion, but prefers to wear couture rather than create it.
Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp
Nephew to Lady Diana, the viscount hasn’t been as strongly associated with the fashion industry as others on this list. He is, however, constantly spotted impeccably dressed at fashion events and A-list parties.
Princess Keisha Omilana of Nigeria
The California native is a former actress, model and spokesperson who is a fierce combination of brains and beauty. The businesswoman and wife of Prince Kunle Omilana of Nigeria, still finds time to do the odd modelling gig.
Olympia Of Greece
The daughter of Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece, this photogenic royal was recently featured in Harpers Bazaar US and is a part of Dolce and Gabbana’s Palermo campaign. Naturally, she also walked for their SS18 catwalk at Milan Fashion Week.
Lady Kitty Spencer
Kitty Spencer stunned audiences (live and on social) when she walked the Dolce and Gabbana show for a second time at Milan Fashion Week this year. No stranger to the spotlight, Lady Di’s niece has also been featured on the cover of Tatler.