Pupils have come out in support of Labour’s free school meals pledge, saying the stigma around the current scheme is so bad they would skip lunch.

Jeremy Corbyn announced today that every primary school child would receive free school meals if Labour was voted into government in 2020, with VAT from private school fees used to fund the scheme.

The move has split opinion, with some critics slamming the move as “frivolous”, arguing that many families can afford to pay for school meals.