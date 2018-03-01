More Than A Third Of Teenagers And Young Adults Have Self-Harmed: Advice For Parents

A third of teens and young adults have self-harmed at some point in their lives, a new poll suggests.

A survey of 1,000 16- to 25-year-olds from across the UK, released by Self-Harm UK, The Mix and YoungMinds, found that 36% had self-harmed.

Sarah Brennan, chief executive of YoungMinds, said: “While this poll does not explain in what ways young people harmed themselves or whether they did it once or regularly, it is clear that this is a huge problem in our society that needs to be addressed.

“We know from calls to our Parents Helpline how overwhelming it can be if you find out that a child or young person is self-harming.

“But by offering the right support, friends and family can make a huge difference.”