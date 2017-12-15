We Young Tories Need To Do More Than Just Talk

A few nights ago someone bought up a recent piece I’d written for The Times Red Box where I argue that the party must do more to allow young people space to advocate for it. He accused me of being “stuck in a cognitive loop”. This irritated me for three reasons - first, no-one likes being criticised; second I feared he was correct; and third I had to google what a cognitive loop was.

This set me thinking, and I realised that the youth issue is like many other issues in the Conservative Party. Lots of people with lots to say, and far fewer people doing things. I’ll raise my hands and say I’m certainly in that saying a lot Group, but not sure how much I’m in the doing things camp.

I’m still convinced, and I think I have support in this, that we have a huge deficit in youth engagement; that we are haemorrhaging student activists and that many, not all, our associations are ageing without fresh blood involved.

I’ve written lots of time bemoaning this problem and asking for changes, now I’m going to try and offer some thoughts on what we can do right now without any changes.

If us younger members want to be listened too, want more responsibility, want to steer things more we need to stop asking permission and step up. Already in existence is the Conservative Policy Forum - now I know lots of younger members bemoan their local set up isn’t geared towards them, but let’s start turning up and use the Conservative creed of market demand to change it.