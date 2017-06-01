Young people are the reason why pollsters are predicting such vastly different election leads for the Conservative Party, a Newsnight journalist has claimed.

Yesterday, a YouGov poll predicted that Labour had narrowed the Tory lead to just three points.

However, just 24 hours before, ICM pollsters claimed that Theresa May had a much more significant 12% lead.

The huge disparity led some to accuse pollsters of “rogue” surveys.

But speaking on Newsnight last night, policy editor Chris Cook said the “very big” difference in numbers was down to the “turnout weighting” of young people.

“When pollsters put together their polls, they not only have to make sure that the whole thing represents Britain as a whole,” he said.