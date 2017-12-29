How To Dispose Of Your Christmas Tree Sustainably

Dry your eyes, Christmas is over. The presents have been opened, dinner has been reduced to leftovers and it is almost time to say goodbye to your tree before Twelfth Night.

Problem is the Christmas tree, while beautiful and festive, is not the most sustainable element of the festive season. Natural ones cause high levels of deforestation, and the disposal of artificial ones adds to our global plastic pollution problem.

“Approximately seven million Christmas trees are bought in the UK every year,” Beatrix Richards, Head of Forest Policy and Trade at WWF, told HuffPost UK. That’s a lot of greenery.

This year, do what you can to reduce the pollutive footprint left by the falling of our festive tree friends and follow our easy step guide.