If you’re one of the few that has loyally stuck with your Hotmail account since the 90s then we have some potentially worrying news. The Sun newspaper has made the claim that insurers are actually penalising you based on the type of email client you use. According to the Sun’s investigation, it was found that when trying to get an insurance quote through Admiral there was a marked increase in the quote given when they used a Hotmail address instead of a Gmail address.

CatLane via Getty Images

Aside from changing the emails, the newspaper claims that all the other details it provided for the quote were identical. In response to the claim Admiral did say that, “Certain domain names are associated with more accidents than others.” While this might seem more than a little harsh, there is a rather brutal logic in what is almost certainly an impenetrable algorithm. Hotmail became all the rage during the late 90s thanks almost exclusively to the fact that it was one of the few email services that was free. As part of the MSN network it also offered up access to one of the first and most popular instant messaging services since the internet was founded: MSN Messenger.