When Apple unveiled the original iPhone in 2007 it was seen as an incredibly revolutionary device.

What very few people realised though was that had Apple gone in another direction the iPhone you’re holding now could have looked very different.

A video has been uploaded showing two extremely early prototypes of the software that we now know as iOS.

According to Sonny Dickson, who uploaded the video, Apple had two teams working on the software for the iPhone.

P1 and P2 took very different routes. On the left you can see that the P1 actually went down the route that Apple took with the iPod.

A simple colour menu at the top was then controlled using a touchscreen clickwheel that would no doubt be built into the phone.

On the right we see something equally as alien, where large blue buttons direct you to different parts of the smartphone.

Well it turns out that in the end it was that simplistic collection of boxes on the right that would become the foundation of what we now know as iOS 10.

It’s fascinating to think that just 10 years ago the icons we see today started life as just a few words stuck inside a blue box.

