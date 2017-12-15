Why 'Youthquake' Is Oxford's Word Of The Year

In 1965, the then editor of Vogue Diana Vreeland wrote of an ‘exuberant tremor coursing through America’. Her article detailed with excitement the ways in which the British youth were changing the face of fashion and music: it was headlined ‘Youthquake’.

Five decades on, those tremors are just as exuberant, but their source has shifted. This year they turned political, charting the awakening of a generation felt by many to have been hitherto overlooked and powerless. If in the 1960s it was the baby boomers who became the catalysts for change; this year it was the much-maligned millennials.

‘Youthquake’ wasn’t an entirely predictable choice for Oxford’s Word of 2017. It hasn’t been on the lips of an entire nation, nor is it new. But it amply fulfilled the criteria Oxford requires for selection. Firstly, it has shown a marked increase in usage over the course of the past 12 months: the evidence from the dictionary-maker’s vast language databases records a growth of some 400%. The term began its rise to prominence during the British General Election in June, when a surge of young voters took to the polls to express dissatisfaction with the status quo and to support the Labour Party. Few could argue that this was not a seismic shift in voting behaviour, and experts on both sides hotly debated whether age had finally overtaken class to become the new key predictor of voting intention. This time, despite the election result, some pundits quipped it was ‘The Young Wot Won It’.