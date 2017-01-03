A YouTube inventor who brings to life technology from films has made a “jet-powered” snowboard similar to those in Agent Cody Banks and Treasure Planet.
As part of his “Make It Real” series, James Hobson built the board using a 3D printer and electric ducted fans, rather than actual jets.
It took him a few attempts to get the board to the point at which it was ready to ride, but the finished product looks pretty epic.
The project was partly inspired by one of Hobson’s previous inventions, a jet-powered longboard.
The clip only shows Hobson riding the snowboard for a few seconds, but he promises there’s more footage to come.
