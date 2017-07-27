Style vlogger Loey Lane has successfully schooled body shamers with a sarcastic video about her “summer dress code for fat girls”, and it’s brilliant. The YouTuber, who has over a million followers on the channel, shared a video on Wednesday 26 July which hilariously shuts down comments she’s genuinely received about what she wears during the summer season. The vlogger discusses everything from shorts and crop tops to sports bras - basically anything that’s remotely revealing.

Lane starts off by acknowledging her weight and the numerous times she has been subjected to comments about her wardrobe choices during the summer. “I can say personally, as someone who has been overweight several summers in a row, that I have been informed many times about what I am and am not allowed to wear,” she says. The vlogger then goes on to breakdown her dress code in a light-hearted manner. “How can anyone think they can rock a crop top successfully without offending everyone around them? Do you see that sliver of skin — do you see it?” she says before showcasing a selection of women demonstrating how to rock the trend with aplomb.

A post shared by Loey Lane (@loeybug) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

Lane then goes on to say that shorts are a non-starter. “You are completely expected to spend the entire summer in full-length leggings and/or jeans,” she says. “It’s still nice to wear a turtleneck and leggings - maybe another pair of leggings over the leggings too, just so you’re not showing any signs of any kind of cellulite underneath those.”

A post shared by Loey Lane (@loeybug) on May 7, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Bikinis are simply not allowed - until you have an amazing body to wear one. “You don’t get to wear what you want until you have the body to wear it,” she says. “But then no one is allowed to wear what they want … because everyone is subjected to some kind of body shaming.”

A post shared by Loey Lane (@loeybug) on May 28, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

Wearing a sports-bra to work out at the gym is also totally unacceptable. “You should probably do it in the standard long-sleeved T-shirt, full-on yoga pants, maybe a second layer of yoga pants just so you’re not being too risqué,” she says. “Unless you’ve been actively working out for years and if you don’t have abs by then, I don’t know, maybe put on a bed sheet?”