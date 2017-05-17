The family of murdered police officer Yvonne Fletcher have said they are “deeply disappointed and frustrated” a suspect will not be prosecuted after key evidence was withheld for national security reasons.

The Libyan national, who is in his 50s, has been released from bail without charge and told the investigation against him will not proceed “at this time”, the Metropolitan Police said.

A decision that crucial material cannot be used in court all but marks the end of the 33-year hunt for her murderers as the force admitted the likelihood of another breakthrough is “low”.

Pc Fletcher was 25 when she was killed as she policed a demonstration against Colonel Muammar Gaddafi outside the Libyan People’s Bureau in St James’s Square on April 17 1984.

Reuters Photographer / Reuters The parents of murdered Pc Yvonne Fletcher, Tim and Queenie, stand between then police commissioner Sir John Stevens, at a memorial service in London marking the 20th anniversary of her death

The shooting sparked a 10-day siege of the building before 30 of the occupants were deported back to Libya.

No-one has ever been prosecuted over the killing and Pc Fletcher’s father Tim died with “one regret” that he never saw justice.

Fletcher’s family said they had hoped progress made by counter-terrorism officers would provide them with answers.

In a statement, they said: “We understand that some available evidence could not be used in court but are satisfied that the Metropolitan Police has left no stone unturned in its pursuit of justice in Yvonne’s case.

“The family would like to thank the Met for its continued hard work and diligence and also for always keeping us informed at every turn.

“We are deeply disappointed and frustrated that a prosecution cannot proceed at this time.

“We had hoped that the latest turn of events would finally lead to some closure for the family.”

The suspect was arrested alongside two others in south-east England in November 2015 in what police then described as a “significant turning point” in the inquiry.

Officers said the demise of Gaddafi - who was killed in 2011 during civil war in Libya - and the regime change that followed had granted them access to pursue new leads.

But the force said that despite detectives “tirelessly” pursuing hundreds of lines of inquiry, including visits to Libya, the previously unseen evidence they gathered is adjudged to be inadmissible in court.

A spokesman for the Met said: “We believe our investigation has identified enough material to identify those responsible for WPc Fletcher’s murder if it could be presented to a court.

“However, the key material has not been made available for use in court in evidential form for reasons of national security.

“Therefore, without this material and following a review of all the evidence that was available to prosecutors, the Crown Prosecution Service, who we worked closely with throughout, have informed us that there is insufficient admissible evidence to charge the man.”

Handout . / Reuters Fletcher was 25 when she was killed as she policed a demonstration against Colonel Muammar Gaddafi outside the Libyan People’s Bureau in St James’s Square in April 1984

It has not been disclosed what the nature of the material is or who barred its use in open court, the Press Association reported.

The Met statement added the investigation into the “act of state-sponsored terrorism” remains open but it is unlikely more evidence will be found.

“Although our investigation has always remained open, cases like this do become harder to solve over time,” the force said.

“Our judgment is that this concludes what was by far the best opportunity to solve this tragic case and provide a degree of closure for the victims and their families.

“This investigation will never be closed but the likelihood of finding further evidence, in Libya or elsewhere, is low.”

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said: “I regret that we have not been able to deliver the justice that the victims and their families deserve.

“Our thoughts today are with WPc Fletcher’s family and all those affected by the events of that day in 1984.”

A CPS spokesman said: “After considering all the admissible and reliable evidence submitted by the MPS, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors, the CPS has concluded that there is insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction.”

Home Secretary Amber Rudd praised the “hard work” of investigators.

PA Archive/PA Images A memorial to Fletcher in St James's Square in London

She said: “WPc Fletcher was one of their own.

“Her murder remains as shocking and senseless as the day it occurred and I understand that the decision will be deeply disappointing and frustrating for all her family, friends and colleagues.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We do not routinely comment on intelligence matters.”

Steve White, chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said the decision was a disgrace.

“Can the law really be fit for purpose when it protects those responsible for killing someone charged with keeping us safe?” he said.

“The Metropolitan Police have been scrupulous in their efforts to bring Yvonne’s killer to justice but this will look to many like people can quite literally get away with murder, it’s a disgrace.