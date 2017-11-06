Zara Promises To Create Hardship Fund For Unpaid Workers Who Slipped Pleas For Help Into Clothing Pockets

Zara is working to create a ‘hardship fund’ to compensate the garment workers in Turkey who reportedly went unpaid for three months.

Shoppers in Istanbul found messages from workers at an outsourced manufacturer (that makes clothes for Zara and other retailers) slipped inside the pockets of the clothes being sold in a Zara store.

The messages reportedly said: “I made this item you are going to buy but I didn’t get paid for it.”

A Zara representative confirmed to HuffPost UK the workers staged a protest last week, which resulted in the hidden messages found in Zara garments.