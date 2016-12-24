Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby, a spokeswoman for the couple has said, just a month after announcing the pregnancy.
The Queen’s granddaughter and her husband had been expecting their second child in late spring.
The spokeswoman for the couple said: “Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy.”
She would not give any details about the circumstances surrounding the loss of the couple’s baby but it is understood Zara is not in any medical danger.
The Tindall’s already have a two-year-old daughter, Mia, who will be three next month.
Zara, daughter of Princess Anne and a British equestrian, married Mike, a former England rugby player, in July 2011.
The baby would have been the Queen’s sixth great-grandchild.
The Tindalls had announced the regnancy in November and said they were “very, very happy’ and looking forward to the coming year.
Buckingham Palace said it would not comment as it is a private matter.
More to follow...