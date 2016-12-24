Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby, a spokeswoman for the couple has said, just a month after announcing the pregnancy.

The Queen’s granddaughter and her husband had been expecting their second child in late spring.

The spokeswoman for the couple said: “Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy.”

She would not give any details about the circumstances surrounding the loss of the couple’s baby but it is understood Zara is not in any medical danger.

The thoughts of everyone at Gloucester Rugby are with our former Club Captain Mike Tindall and wife Zara today. Truly awful news. — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) December 24, 2016

The Tindall’s already have a two-year-old daughter, Mia, who will be three next month.

Alan D West/EMPICS Entertainment Mike and Zara Tindall with daughter Mia seen at The Big Feastival, Kingham. , Sunday August 28.

Zara, daughter of Princess Anne and a British equestrian, married Mike, a former England rugby player, in July 2011.

The baby would have been the Queen’s sixth great-grandchild.

The Tindalls had announced the regnancy in November and said they were “very, very happy’ and looking forward to the coming year.

Buckingham Palace said it would not comment as it is a private matter.

How awful for Zara Philips and Mike Tindall esp so close to Christmas 👶🏽👼🏾❤ — 💕✨🐰 (@yasmineaidoo) December 24, 2016

Very tragic news about Zara and Mike Tindall, especially to suffer every couple's worst nightmare at this time of year. — Jack Walker (@JackTheFact29) December 24, 2016

My heart absolutely goes out to Zara & Mike Tindall & their families. It's difficult to lose a baby at any time of year but at Christmas esp — Mary K (@maryenthuses) December 24, 2016

More to follow...