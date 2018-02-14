A seven-year-old who hates wearing dresses has written to Zara to ask for a chance to model their boys’ clothes.

Eliza Brichto, from London, loves the boys’ clothes in Zara and, according to her mum, Jess, would “buy the whole shop” if she could.

However she told her mum she didn’t think it wasn’t fair that all the models wearing the collection were boys and she didn’t understand why girls couldn’t be in the photos, because the clothes were “so cool”.

“Eliza has always been very much her own person and is very sure of what she liked and didn’t,” Jess explained. “She has never been interested in following the crowd.

“After being forced, by me, into a bridesmaid dress age three, with everyone staring her and telling how beautiful she was - she decided she never wanted to wear a dress again.”