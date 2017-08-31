It’s not every day you see models over a certain age fronting major campaigns. High street brands tend to use 20-somethings or even teens. Well, not today friend.

This is because retail mega-brand ZARA has chosen three beautiful role models for their ‘Timeless’ campaign and they’re all over 40.

The models are Malgosia Bela, Yasmin Warsame and Kristina de Coninck.

ZARA Kristina de Coninck for ZARA

The capsule collection features evergreen pieces suitable for anyone’s wardrobe, but ZARA chose to use this occasion to champion older women.

The three gorgeous models women discuss age, experience and style in candid videos that would resonate with women of all ages.

Malgosia Bela was the most candid in her film: “I prefer myself so much better now than 10 years ago or 20 years ago. Obviously it would be nice not to get old and ugly [she jokes, laughing] but then the mental process is only better for me. So, it’s a paradox: more confidence and then you are getting old. But I kind of like it.”

Ugly? Nah.

ZARA Malgosia Bela for ZARA

ZARA Yasmin Warsame for ZARA

The stylish collection ranges in price from £39.99 for a pair of vintage straight jeans to £129 for a long oversized coat.

Considering these pieces are ‘timeless,’ we’re sure they’d be worth the investment.

ZARA Kristina de Corninck for ZARA