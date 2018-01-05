All Sections
    Zara Tindall Is Pregnant With Her Second Baby With Husband Mike Tindall

    The baby will be the Queen’s sixth great-grandchild.

    05/01/2018 13:58 GMT

    The Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, is expecting her second child with her husband Mike Tindall. 

    A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the news on Friday 5 January.

    The couple are already parents to three-year-old Mia Grace.

    EMPICS Entertainment
    Mike and Zara Tindall with their daughter Mia.

    The news comes after Zara suffered a miscarriage in December 2016.

    A spokeswoman for the couple said at the time: “Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy.”

    Zara, daughter of Princess Anne and a British equestrian, married Mike, a former England rugby player, in July 2011. 

    The baby will be the Queen’s sixth great-grandchild and Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s second cousin.

    Zara was named Prince George’s godmother in 2013 shortly after he was born.

    Conversations