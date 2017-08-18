Zayn Malik's Love Affair With Blonde Hair Is Back On

Zayn Malik’s relationship with blonde hair has been a turbulent one to say the least.
It is the on-again-off-again love story of our time and now they are definitely back on.
Malik posted an Instagram photo of his dyed hair on Thursday 17 August much to the delight of his fans.
Swooning fans shared their approval in their thousands.
One fan commented: “Is this beauty even legal?”
Another added: “Are you a pizza ? Cause you’re so hot.”
Gigi Hadid has also seems happy with her boyfriend’s new look. She shared an Insta snap of her newly blonde boyfriend feeding a horse with the caption: “Heaven is a place on earth”.