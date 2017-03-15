Zayn Malik has been announced as the latest cover star of The Sunday Times Style supplement.
Due for publication on Sunday 19 March, the newspaper shared a photo from their photoshoot with Malik looking as cool as ever, on their Instagram on Wednesday 15 March.
The “Zayn Effect” proved to be in full force with the post racking up more than 7,000 likes in just a few hours.
The musician also posted a new black-and-white image to his personal Instagram too, which quickly received more than a million likes, although he hasn’t confirmed whether this is from the same shoot.
Malik has been notching up many accomplishments within the fashion world of late. Last month, he was photographed by Gigi Hadid, his girlfriend and bonafide supermodel, for the latest Versus Versace campaign.
Malik and Versace have been collaborating on a capsule collection together for the brand - with Zayn x Versus due for release in June.