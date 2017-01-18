All Sections
    18/01/2017 15:06 GMT | Updated 18/01/2017 15:09 GMT

    Zayn Malik's New Tattoo Could Be Telling Us Something Major

    Plus is that an engagement ring, Gigi Hadid?

    Zayn Malik debuted a new tattoo on Tuesday 17 January while out and about in New York, and the internet gossip mill has gone into overdrive.

    The 24-year-old’s latest inking (we’ve lost count of how many) is the word ‘Love’ in large, but delicate, script across his right hand.

    Raymond Hall via Getty Images

    Now take a closer look.

    Raymond Hall via Getty Images

    Pretty universal, right? It’s one of the most popular words to get tattooed, Malik loves tattoos, all you need is love etc. etc.

    Except, Malik’s girlfriend Gigi Hadid was also photographed in New York the day before wearing a simple gold band on her engagement/wedding ring finger.

    Josiah Kamau via Getty Images

    We got the zoom for you.

    Josiah Kamau via Getty Images

    What does this mean? Is this some sort of clandestine way of telling the public they’re engaged? Already married?

    Or maybe a world-famous pop star and supermodel are just super good at drumming up publicity for themselves, who knows.

