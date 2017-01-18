Zayn Malik's New Tattoo Could Be Telling Us Something Major

Zayn Malik debuted a new tattoo on Tuesday 17 January while out and about in New York, and the internet gossip mill has gone into overdrive.
The 24-year-old’s latest inking (we’ve lost count of how many) is the word ‘Love’ in large, but delicate, script across his right hand.
Now take a closer look.
Pretty universal, right? It’s one of the most popular words to get tattooed, Malik loves tattoos, all you need is love etc. etc.
Except, Malik’s girlfriend Gigi Hadid was also photographed in New York the day before wearing a simple gold band on her engagement/wedding ring finger.
We got the zoom for you.
What does this mean? Is this some sort of clandestine way of telling the public they’re engaged? Already married?
Or maybe a world-famous pop star and supermodel are just super good at drumming up publicity for themselves, who knows.